RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.69, approximately 232,836 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 85,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMED. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered RA Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on RA Medical Systems to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut RA Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RA Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66.

In other news, insider Dean Irwin sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $67,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Kraws sold 18,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $55,504.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,841 shares of company stock worth $176,959 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RA Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RA Medical Systems by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.