RBF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,200 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 373.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Mueller Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 168.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLI traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,348. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $666.93 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Flaherty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $458,369.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gennaro J. Fulvio sold 10,383 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $276,395.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,196 shares of company stock worth $760,755. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

