RBF Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.91% of Flexsteel Industries worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 508.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 28.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,158,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,416. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80 and a beta of 1.56. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.21 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 7.35%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, CFO Marcus D. Hamilton purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $31,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,772. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $156,978. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

