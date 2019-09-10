RBF Capital LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Archrock worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the second quarter worth $144,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archrock stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,415. Archrock Inc has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.79.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Archrock had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $238.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Archrock news, insider D Bradley Childers purchased 12,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 15,308 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $155,223.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

