RBF Capital LLC Invests $690,000 in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 49.7% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 187.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.97. 10,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.50.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.