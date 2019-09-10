RBF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 726,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

NYSE ORN traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.34.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. Research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

