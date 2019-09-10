RBF Capital LLC Sells 100,292 Shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,292 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in RTI Surgical were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RTI Surgical by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 62.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

RTIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on RTI Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

RTIX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. 23,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,081. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $238.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that RTI Surgical Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

