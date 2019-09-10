RBF Capital LLC Takes $200,000 Position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3,653.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,968.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHO stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,155. M/I Homes Inc has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $990.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $623.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.04 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 27,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $985,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 148,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $4,774,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,425. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

