RBF Capital LLC Takes Position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Adient by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adient by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Adient by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Adient by 231.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADNT stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 148,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.22. Adient PLC has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Adient and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

