REDW Wealth LLC Buys 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,751 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,083,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,372,000 after buying an additional 654,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,471,000 after buying an additional 648,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,903,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,422,000 after buying an additional 554,783 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $128.25. 199,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,499,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.05 and a 200 day moving average of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

