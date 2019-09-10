Regent Pacific Properties (CVE:RPP) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Regent Pacific Properties Inc. (CVE:RPP) shares traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

About Regent Pacific Properties (CVE:RPP)

Regent Pacific Properties Inc operates as a real estate development and investment company in Canada. Its investment property is located in Edmonton, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Regent Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regent Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.