Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded by Longbow Research to Neutral

Longbow Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $104.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $105.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $766,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after buying an additional 54,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 250.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.