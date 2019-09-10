Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 760,800 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,919,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $64,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

FLR traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. 59,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,560. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.20.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

FLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

