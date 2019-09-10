Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 949,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $57,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 67.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SJW Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in SJW Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.63. 619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,479. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.03. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $102.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

