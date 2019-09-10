Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 488,600 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $54,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. UBS Group lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. 20,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $36.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

