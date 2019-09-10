Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $58.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Ormat Technologies worth $58,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 130.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 13,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $957,605.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravit Barniv sold 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $125,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,702.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,530 shares of company stock worth $3,583,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORA. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.71. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

