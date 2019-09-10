Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,792,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 534,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.31% of Independence Realty Trust worth $55,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,642. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRT. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $53,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,035.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.