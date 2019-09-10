Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 226.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.48% of PROS worth $63,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRO. Nomura increased their target price on PROS from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $80.00 price target on PROS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PROS to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.27.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 25,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,794,299.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 809,388 shares of company stock worth $58,360,668. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROS stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.33. 5,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,255. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. PROS had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

