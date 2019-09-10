Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 30.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,511,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $61,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.0% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7,403.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 495,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 489,153 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. 7,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MIC. ValuEngine cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

