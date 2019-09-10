Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $59.42 Million Position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,880,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Pinduoduo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $14,852,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 8.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,116,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,286,000 after buying an additional 249,951 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $17,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

Shares of PDD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.55. 188,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,919,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.41. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

