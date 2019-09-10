Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Down 11.7%

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) were down 11.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.61 and last traded at $82.18, approximately 1,378,138 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 454,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. First Analysis upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 112.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $100,168.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,152,748.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

