Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,000 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 99.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,068,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after buying an additional 454,190 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the second quarter worth about $12,263,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

MSGN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. 12,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,477. MSG Networks Inc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.83% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $168.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of MSG Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $22.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.64.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.