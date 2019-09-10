Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 252 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 176.8% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 134,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 77,905 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 202,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 65,640 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,798,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 56,255 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,184. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $55.20 and a 1-year high of $67.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34.

