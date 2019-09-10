Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 450 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in HealthStream by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,635.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $833.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.71.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

