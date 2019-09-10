Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 450 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,833,000 after acquiring an additional 325,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Morningstar by 114.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after purchasing an additional 117,093 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Morningstar by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,796,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Morningstar by 419.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,405,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.94, for a total value of $1,356,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,523,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,028,784.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.33, for a total transaction of $1,424,059.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,512,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,586,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,900 shares of company stock valued at $60,485,951. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.65. 3,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.80. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.53.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

