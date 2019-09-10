Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $52,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 8,181.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 321,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $42.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

