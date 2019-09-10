Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 1,380 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,470,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,850,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,986,000 after buying an additional 978,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,640,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,319,000 after buying an additional 1,878,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,114,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,583,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,760 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,930 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73.

