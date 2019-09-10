Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 55 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 63.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.58.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.75, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total value of $198,763.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $10.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.12. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $335.29 and a 12-month high of $567.89.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.