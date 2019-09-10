Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-2.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $672-678 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $669.75 million.Restoration Hardware also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.53-10.76 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Restoration Hardware from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Restoration Hardware from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.85.

NYSE:RH traded up $5.37 on Tuesday, hitting $158.88. 1,901,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $159.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.14.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.31. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 979.13%. The company had revenue of $598.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

