Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Up 11.4%

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s share price shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55, 569,255 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 420,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $497.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. Analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

