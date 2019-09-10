Reviewing CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and TIM Participacoes (OTCMKTS:TSU)

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) and CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TIM Participacoes and CHORUS LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM Participacoes $4.43 billion 1.56 $696.34 million $1.37 10.39 CHORUS LTD/S $707.55 million 1.99 $60.74 million N/A N/A

TIM Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than CHORUS LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares TIM Participacoes and CHORUS LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM Participacoes 23.66% 12.16% 7.16% CHORUS LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TIM Participacoes and CHORUS LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM Participacoes 0 3 3 0 2.50 CHORUS LTD/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

TIM Participacoes presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.84%. Given TIM Participacoes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TIM Participacoes is more favorable than CHORUS LTD/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of TIM Participacoes shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TIM Participacoes has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHORUS LTD/S has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TIM Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CHORUS LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TIM Participacoes pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TIM Participacoes beats CHORUS LTD/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. It also provides landline telephone services, domestic long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services. In addition, the company sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2018, it served a subscriber base of 55.9 million customers; and had approximately 12.2 thousand points of sale, including 156 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 310 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul Participações S.A. and changed its name to TIM Participações S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

About CHORUS LTD/S

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

