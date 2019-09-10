Rimbit Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Rimbit has a total market cap of $79,828.00 and $56.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rimbit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Rimbit has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Rimbit Profile

Rimbit (CRYPTO:RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

