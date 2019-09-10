Riverhead Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,682 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 62.8% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 34.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $321,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,773 shares of company stock worth $948,207 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday. Bank of America lowered shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.69. 25,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,730. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.79. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The firm had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

