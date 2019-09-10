Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 141.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,187,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,658,000 after buying an additional 294,842 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $115,579,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 51.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,268,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,707 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,946,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,365,000 after acquiring an additional 231,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in EQT by 54.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,759,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 623,081 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 2,459,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,608. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $26.77.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $958.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In other news, EVP Erin R. Centofanti sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $47,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.