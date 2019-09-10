Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,147,623.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,172,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $622,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,423. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,720. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.28 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

