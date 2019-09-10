Riverhead Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,138 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,004,000 after buying an additional 957,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,816,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,422,000 after buying an additional 121,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,555,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,327,000 after buying an additional 241,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,504,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,754,000 after acquiring an additional 142,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 301,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,195. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 43.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

