Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,143 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $276.55. 43,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,412. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $278.72 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. TheStreet lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $453.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

