Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 30,050 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,050 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,530,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935,022. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

In other news, insider Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.62 per share, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 114,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,799.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oscar K. Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.28 per share, with a total value of $724,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,087.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $2,736,826 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.61 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.