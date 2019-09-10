Riverhead Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,150 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,682,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after buying an additional 249,417 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Huntsman by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.27. 211,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,037. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

