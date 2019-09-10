RK Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Blue Bird as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 18,057.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 901.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 27,763.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Blue Bird stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,038. The company has a market capitalization of $468.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.02. Blue Bird Corp has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.77 million during the quarter. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

