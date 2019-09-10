Roble Belko & Company Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,975. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.