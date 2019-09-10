Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $18.76 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,233 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,655,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,456 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,079.4% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 798,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after buying an additional 779,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 215.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 858,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,532,000 after buying an additional 586,289 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,526,306.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 228,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 228,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 550,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,793,000 after buying an additional 190,653 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $71.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,083. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $72.63.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

