Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $477,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $128.49. The stock had a trading volume of 932,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,237. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.07 and a twelve month high of $130.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

