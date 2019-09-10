Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases Shares of 3,932 Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,662,000. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 555,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.65. 246,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,347. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Argus cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

