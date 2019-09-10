Roble Belko & Company Inc Takes $5.58 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,432 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,000. TJX Companies accounts for 1.7% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 21,952 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 699,393 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,984,000 after buying an additional 353,950 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 49,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 112,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 274,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Nomura increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.35.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

