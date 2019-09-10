Roble Belko & Company Inc Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,001 shares of company stock worth $12,914,541 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

KO traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 699,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.