Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE RCI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. 395,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis grew its position in Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 247,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,023.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 227,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 207,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,991,000 after purchasing an additional 57,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.