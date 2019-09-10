Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the apparel retailer on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $107.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $6,202,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,994,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,238 shares of company stock valued at $24,956,214. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

