Rotork’s (ROR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ROR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rotork to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 352 ($4.60) price target (up previously from GBX 338 ($4.42)) on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rotork from GBX 276 ($3.61) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rotork has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 315.15 ($4.12).

ROR opened at GBX 315.40 ($4.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 305.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 300.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 30.33. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 342.50 ($4.48).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 304 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £1,437.92 ($1,878.90).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

