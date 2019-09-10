RPS Group plc (RPS) to Distribute Dividend of GBX 2.42 on October 11th

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON RPS opened at GBX 144.20 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.07. RPS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 236 ($3.08).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £31,250 ($40,833.66). Insiders purchased a total of 242,317 shares of company stock valued at $27,363,330 in the last ninety days.

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

